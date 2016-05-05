BRIEF-Samsung Asset Management cuts stake in Daou Technology to 0.2 pct
* Says Samsung Asset Management cuts stake in the co by selling 2.2 million shares of the co
CAIRO May 5 Egypt's Finance Ministry will issue $1.250 billion in one-year dollar-denominated treasury bills to local banks and foreign financial institutions on May 10, the central bank said in a statement on Thursday.
The auction deadline is May 9 and the maturity date for the issuance is May 9, 2017, the statement said.
The government has turned mainly to the local money market to finance its public deficit since a popular uprising in early 2011 that deterred many foreign investors. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Alison Williams)
LONDON, Feb 3 Some hedge funds who shunned or bet against European government bonds only three months ago are buying again as a sharp rise in yields offers them returns after a lacklustre 2016 for the industry.
* Kang Yi was appointed as an executive vice president of bank