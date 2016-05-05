CAIRO May 5 Egypt's Finance Ministry will issue $1.250 billion in one-year dollar-denominated treasury bills to local banks and foreign financial institutions on May 10, the central bank said in a statement on Thursday.

The auction deadline is May 9 and the maturity date for the issuance is May 9, 2017, the statement said.

The government has turned mainly to the local money market to finance its public deficit since a popular uprising in early 2011 that deterred many foreign investors. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Alison Williams)