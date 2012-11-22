(Corrects to make clear Shura council cannot be dissolved by
judiciary)
CAIRO Nov 22 Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi
issued a decree on Thursday that protects an assembly writing
the country's new constitution from dissolution and gives it
extra time to finish its work.
The new constitution is a fundamental component of Egypt's
transition to democracy but its drafting has been plagued by
disputes, mainly pitting Islamists against their secular-minded
critics.
The decree read on state TV by the presidential spokesman
stipulated that neither the assembly or the upper house of
parliament, or Shura council, could be dissolved by the
judiciary.
