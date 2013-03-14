(Corrects month of deal with IMF to November instead of
December)
CAIRO, March 14 Egypt's current account deficit
narrowed in July-December, data showed on Thursday, but
economists said it remained a major problem that is adding to
pressure on the government to do a deal with the International
Monetary Fund.
Egypt is seeking an agreement, but securing aid would
involve a commitment to austerity measures that are likely to
lead to unrest at a time when President Mohamed Mursi is already
struggling to maintain law and order.
In Washington, the IMF said its Director for the Middle East
and North Africa, Masood Ahmed, would visit Cairo from Sunday to
discuss Egypt's economic programme.
The Egyptian central bank reported that the current account
deficit fell to $3.0 billion in the second half of calendar 2012
from a shortfall of $4.1 billion in the same period a year
earlier.
This was thanks to remittances from Egyptian workers abroad,
largely in the Gulf, which rose to $9.3 billion in the period
from $8.0 billion a year earlier, the bank said in a statement.
The latter part of 2011 was a particularly turbulent time in
Egypt following the overthrow of president Hosni Mubarak in
February that year. This deterred many tourists and foreign
investors, and the latest figures showed some signs of recovery
in 2012.
However, the trade deficit widened to $16.8 billion in the
last six months of calendar 2012 from $15.6 billion, as imports
picked up 3.6 percent but exports slipped 1.0 percent.
"The current account deficit is a major headache, driven by
an accelerating trade balance deficit," said one economist, who
declined to be named.
"The overall balance might seem favorable at first glance,
but a closer look at the current and financial accounts shows
relatively weak overall figures, adding more pressure on the
government to strike a deal with the IMF."
With its currency reserves little more than a third of the
levels before the 2011 popular uprising, Egypt agreed in
principle on a $4.8 billion IMF loan in November but requested a
suspension of talks the following month due to violent protests.
Cairo now says it wants to resume negotiations but the IMF
seems reluctant to complete a deal until after parliamentary
elections, the dates of which are up in the air after a court
cancelled President Mohamed Mursi's decree calling the polls.
The IMF has raised the possibility of a bridging loan but
the government has ruled out stop-gap funding to tide it over as
it also struggles with a soaring budget deficit.
Capital and financial account inflows were $4.2 billion
after outflows of $2.4 billion in the previous period.
Foreign direct investment recorded a net inflow of $301.4
million after a net outflow of $418.1 million. However, the
central bank said this was largely due a sharp drop in Egyptian
firms' investment in the oil sector abroad.
Tourism picked up from its tough time after the revolution,
with revenues hitting $5.6 billion, up from $5.1 billion.
However, receipts from the Suez Canal slipped to $2.6 billion
from $2.7 billion.
Other data have shown visitor numbers in Egypt rose 17
percent last year to 11.5 million but this remained well below
the 14.7 million record hit in 2010, the year before the
revolution.
(Reporting by Yasmine Saleh; editing by David Stamp)