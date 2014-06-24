BRIEF-Swire Properties announces change of directors
* Chan Cho Chak John has resigned as an independent non-executive director
CAIRO, June 24 Egypt's finance minister said on Tuesday he expects the new budget deficit to stand at 10 pct in the coming fiscal year that starts on July 1, down from around 12 percent this year.
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi had earlier said he rejected the government's proposal for the coming year's financial budget, asking for a lower deficit and debts.
Finance Minister Hani Kadry was speaking to Egypt's CBC TV. His ministry issued a statement later saying it would revise the budget on Wednesday and re-send it to Sisi. (Reporting by Yasmine Saleh; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
* Premium income of company for period from 1 January 2017 to 28 February 2017 was RMB53.137 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.13 per share to shareholders for 2016