UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
CAIRO Dec 24 Egypt's central bank, responding to what it said were market rumours, said on Monday that it was taking all steps needed to safeguard deposits in Egyptian banks whether denominated in local or foreign currencies.
"The Central Bank of Egypt is taking all necessary steps and measures to preserve the stability and security of the banking sector in Egypt and depositor funds," the bank said in an emailed statement.
The bank said it was responding to public rumours. Some Egyptians have said recently they had withdrawn their funds from banks out of concern they would be frozen by the authorities.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts