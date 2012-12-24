CAIRO Dec 24 Standard & Poors' cut Egypt's
long-term credit rating on Monday and said another downgrade was
possible if deepening political turbulence undermines efforts to
prop up the economy and public finances.
Egypt's popular uprising two years ago drove away tourists
and foreign investors alike, helping push its budget deficit
into double digits as a percentage of national output and
worsening its balance of payments.
A divisive battle over a new constitution this month has
also prompted the government to delay urgent austerity measures
and put a crucial $4.8 billion IMF loan on hold.
S&P reduced Egypt's long-term sovereign rating to 'B-' from
'B', but left its short-term rating at 'B' for both foreign- and
local-currency debt. It kept its negative outlook on the rating
- suggesting it sees another cut as the most likely next move.
"A further downgrade is possible if a significant worsening
of the domestic political situation results in a sharp
deterioration of economic indicators such as foreign exchange
reserves or the government's deficit," S&P said.
Some Egyptians have said recently they had withdrawn funds
from banks out of concern that they would be frozen by the
authorities.
Seeking to quell what it called these "public rumours", the
central bank on Monday said it was taking all steps needed to
safeguard deposits in Egyptian banks whether denominated in
local or foreign currencies.
Egypt's domestic debt was equivalent to 69.7 percent of
gross domestic product as of the end of September while its
foreign debt was 13.1 percent of GDP, according to the finance
ministry.
Egypt reached an initial accord with the International
Monetary Fund (IMF) last month for a financial support package,
but later put on hold a series of austerity measures deemed
necessary to secure IMF approval.
The government then asked the IMF to delay until January a
meeting to approve the loan, which looks increasingly vital to
prop up government finances but requires it to take unpopular
measures on taxation and spending.
The measures included increases in sales tax on goods and
services ranging from alcoholic beverages, cigarettes and mobile
phone calls to automobile licences and quarrying permits.
President Mohamed Mursi withdrew them within hours of their
being announced after criticism from his opponents and the
media.