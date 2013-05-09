CAIRO May 9 Standard & Poor's cut Egypt's
credit rating further into junk territory on Thursday, saying
Cairo had yet to come up with a plan to control its finances,
leaving the country vulnerable to a balance of payments crisis.
Egypt has been in crisis since a popular uprising ousted
Hosni Mubarak in early 2011, and has run through more than $20
billion in reserves, borrowed billions more from abroad and
delayed payments to oil companies to support its currency.
S&P reduced Egypt's foreign and domestic long-term rating to
'CCC+' and foreign and local short-term rating to 'C' with a
stable outlook.
"The downgrade reflects our view that the Egyptian
authorities have yet to put forward ... a sustainable
medium-term strategy to manage the country's fiscal and external
financing needs," the ratings agency said in a statement
accompanying the downgrade.
Egypt said on Wednesday its foreign currency reserves jumped
by $1 billion in April to $14.43 billion, helped by a large
deposit from Libya that analysts said would not resolve a
currency crisis.
"Ad hoc bilateral loans and deposits are serving to support
Egypt's international reserve position at current low levels,
buying Egypt a limited amount of time to deliver more
sustainable public finances and avoid a balance of payments
crisis," Standard & Poor's said.
Egypt is seeking a $4.8 billion loan from the International
Monetary Fund. S&P, however, said Cairo's progress on subsidies
and other reforms, which are seen as a condition for IMF help,
may not be enough to secure the external support Egypt needs.
"We believe Egypt's foreign currency reserves could be
further depleted should downward pressure on the exchange rate
increase as a result of the ongoing political turmoil, expected
double-digit inflation, or persistently large trade deficits,"
it said.
In December, Standard & Poor's cut Egypt's long-term rating
to 'B-' from 'B', saying another cut was possible if political
turbulence worsened and undermined the country's ability to make
hard choices on public finances.