* IMF says not currently planning new mission to Egypt
* Consumer inflation climbs to 8.1 pct in April
* Deficit for 9 mths to end-March at 10.1 pct of GDP
By Patrick Werr
CAIRO, May 9 Standard & Poor's cut Egypt's
credit rating further into junk territory on Thursday, saying
Cairo had yet to come up with a plan to control its finances,
leaving the country vulnerable to a balance of payments crisis.
Egypt has been in crisis since a popular uprising ousted
Hosni Mubarak in early 2011, and has run through more than $20
billion in reserves, borrowed billions more from abroad and
delayed payments to oil companies to support its currency.
Newly appointed Finance Minister Fayyad Abdel Moneim said in
remarks published on the ministry website that he was preparing
a series of measures to keep costs under control after the
budget deficit rose to 10.1 percent of gross domestic product in
the nine months to March.
Consumer inflation rose to 8.1 percent in March due to
rising food and energy prices and a weak currency, separate data
showed, and is expected to rise further. The central bank left
interest rates on hold at a meeting on Thursday, however, saying
last month's rate rise had yet to make itself felt.
S&P cut Egypt's foreign and domestic long-term ratings to
'CCC+' and foreign and local short-term ratings to 'C' with a
stable outlook.
"The downgrade reflects our view that the Egyptian
authorities have yet to put forward ... a sustainable
medium-term strategy to manage the country's fiscal and external
financing needs," the ratings agency said in a statement.
Egypt said on Wednesday that its foreign currency reserves
jumped by $1 billion in April to $14.43 billion, helped by a
large deposit from Libya that analysts said would not resolve a
currency crisis.
"Ad hoc bilateral loans and deposits are serving to support
Egypt's international reserve position at current low levels,
buying Egypt a limited amount of time to deliver more
sustainable public finances and avoid a balance of payments
crisis," Standard & Poor's said.
Egypt is seeking a $4.8 billion loan from the International
Monetary Fund. S&P, however, said Cairo's progress on subsidies
and other reforms, which are seen as a condition for IMF help,
may not be enough to secure the external support Egypt needs.
"We believe Egypt's foreign currency reserves could be
further depleted should downward pressure on the exchange rate
increase as a result of the ongoing political turmoil, expected
double-digit inflation, or persistently large trade deficits,"
it said.
INFLATION TO RISE
An IMF spokesman said on Thursday it was not planning
another visit to Egypt to discuss the loan as it awaits new
economic data and reform plans from the government.
"Staff are working actively with Egyptian authorities from
headquarters," IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters.
Egypt requested the $4.8 billion loan in August, soon after
newly elected President Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood
appointed his government. An IMF team left Cairo in April
without reaching agreement on the loan.
In December, Standard & Poor's cut Egypt's long-term rating
to 'B-' from 'B', saying another cut was possible if political
turbulence worsened and undermined the country's ability to make
hard choices on public finances.
The Egyptian pound has weakened by almost 11 percent
against the dollar since the end of 2012, adding to urban
inflation which accelerated above 8 percent in April on an
annual basis from 7.6 percent in March, the state statistics
agency CAPMAS said on Thursday.
Annual core inflation, which strips out subsidised goods and
volatile items including fruit and vegetables, rose to 7.47
percent from 7.03 percent in March, the central bank said.
Economists expect inflation will rise to 10.1 percent in
2013/14, ending June 2014, from 8.3 percent this fiscal year,
according to a Reuters poll taken last month.
The Egyptian economy is poised to grow 2 percent this fiscal
year, the poll forecast.