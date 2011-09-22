ISMAILIA, Egypt, Sept 22 Dubai's port operator
DP World shut down its Ain al-Sokhna port in Egypt on
Thursday because of labour strikes that have cost it about 30
million Egyptian pounds ($5.02 million)in lost revenue, an
official at the Red Sea port authority said.
Workers began their strike on Tuesday to press for hardship
allowances, wage restructuring and the dismissal of managers
accused of mistreatment, the official said.
Military officers and police started clearing the port
buildings of workers and proceeded to shut it down pending
further instructions, the official added.
Sokhna, near the southern end of the Suez Canal, is Cairo's
main port for cargo from the Far East.
DP World is considered one of the more profitable assets of
debt-laden Dubai World . The port operator is the
world's third largest and is 80-percent-owned by the
state-linked conglomerate.
The firm temporarily suspended terminal operations at its
Egyptian facility as a precautionary measure during the uprising
that toppled President Hosni Mubarak earlier this year.
($1 = 5.973 Egyptian Pounds)
(Reporting by Yusri Mohamed; Writing by Dina Zayed)