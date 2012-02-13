ISMAILIA, Egypt Feb 13 Dubai's port
operator DP World shut down its Ain al-Sokhna port in
Egypt for the second day on Monday because of labour strikes
that have disrupted shipments, an official at the Red Sea port
authority said.
Workers have been protesting for three days to press for
hardship allowances, wage restructuring and a percentage of the
firm's profits they say they are owed since 2008, he said.
Talks with the workers brokered by the Red Sea port
authority failed after DP world said the workers had no right to
demand any such commissions from the firm's profits, even though
it was willing to offer hardship allowances.
"Our primary concern is the safety of our people. While we
do not anticipate much disruption to our business, we hope to
resolve the situation as soon as possible and swiftly resume
normal operations," a DP World spokesman said.
Sokhna, near the southern end of the Suez Canal, is Cairo's
main port for cargo from the Far East.
The company had also shut the port last September over a
similar labour dispute.
DP World is considered one of the more profitable assets of
debt-laden Dubai World. The port operator is the
world's third largest and is 80-percent-owned by the
state-linked conglomerate.
The firm temporarily suspended terminal operations at its
Egyptian facility as a precautionary measure during the uprising
that toppled President Hosni Mubarak earlier this year.
(Reporting by Yusri Mohamed; Additional Reporting by Praveen
Menon; Writing by Dina Zayed; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)