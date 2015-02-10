CAIRO Feb 10 Egypt's two main airports have suspended landings due to a dust storm which forced two planes to make emergency landings in Cairo, the head of the state civil aviation company said on Tuesday.

Cairo Airport and Borg al-Arab Airport in Egypt's second city of Alexandria are only allowing departing flights, the head of the National Air Navigation Services Company, Captain Ehab Mohieldin, said.

Egypt's other airports were not affected by the storm, which severely limited visibility at altitudes below 150 metres (yards), Mohieldin said.

Among other disruptions, one plane was turned back to Jordan and one redirected to Hurghada airport on the Red Sea, he said. (Writing by Shadi Bushra; Editing by Louise Ireland)