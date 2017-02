CAIRO Nov 13 Egypt's cigarette monopoly Eastern Company posted a first quarter net profit of 121 million Egyptian pounds($20 million), up 66 percent from a year earlier, the stock exchange said on Sunday.

The firm's financial year begins on July 1.

Eastern Company made a net profit of 72.8 million pounds in the same quarter of last year, the bourse said. ($1 = 5.975 Egyptian Pounds) (Reporting by Shaimaa Fayed)