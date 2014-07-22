UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
CAIRO, July 22 Egypt's leading cigarette maker Eastern Co posted a 17.1 percent increase in net profit in the year to June 30 on the back of stronger sales.
Eastern, which has a monopoly for producing cigarettes in the country of 86 million people, lifted sales by 13 percent to 6.2 billion Egyptian pounds ($867 million), though it now faces the challenge of a government-imposed increase in tax on cigarettes.
Egypt raised the sales tax on cigarettes by up to 120 percent this month as part of a series of measures to curb the budget deficit and reform the economy.
Eastern's full-year sales boost helped the company to reach net profit of 883.2 million pounds, up from 754.4 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 7.1500 Egyptian Pounds) (Reporting By Ehab Farouk; Writing by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by David Goodman)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources