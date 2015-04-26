UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
CAIRO, April 26 Egypt's top cigarette maker Eastern Co said on Sunday its nine-month net profit rose by 19.4 percent compared with the same period last year.
The company's net profit from July 1 to March 31 reached 841.760 million Egyptian pounds ($110.39 million), up from 704.705 million pounds in same period last year, it said in a statement.
Nine-month revenues rose to 5.250 million Egyptian pounds from 4.462 million pounds in same period last year. ($1 = 7.6250 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Mahmoud Mourad, editing by William Hardy)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.