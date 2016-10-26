CAIRO Oct 26 Egypt's top cigarette maker Eastern Company's strategic reserves of raw materials have halved due to the dollar shortage and that if the issues persist it would suspend production and sales, it said in a bourse statement on Wednesday.

The firm also said it needs $30 million a month to buy raw materials and spare parts and that Phillip Morris has halted paying dues in dollars in return for production.

The company said is strategic reserves as of the end of September had been drawn down to 12 months worth of supplies from 24 months normally. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif and Eric Knecht; editing by Susan Thomas)