BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
CAIRO Dec 4 Egypt expects to receive more aid from Gulf states, the central bank governor said on Wednesday, on top of the $12 billion they have pledged since the army deposed Islamist President Mohamed Mursi in July.
Asked whether he anticipated more Gulf aid, Central Bank Governor Hisham Ramez said: "Yes we do ... But I have no number in mind. Actually we're not only counting on aid, we're counting on investments to come in." He was speaking on the sidelines of an economic conference in Cairo.
The Gulf aid has come from Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates