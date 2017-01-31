CAIRO Jan 31 Total inflows into the Egyptian banking system have reached $9 billion since the Egyptian pound was floated in November, assistant central bank sub-governor Rami Aboulnaga said on Tuesday.

Import-dependent Egypt has been facing a currency crunch since a popular uprising in 2011 drove away tourists and foreign investors. In an effort to attract inflows, it floated its currency on Nov. 3. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Kevin Liffey)