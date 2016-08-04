BRIEF-Alm. Brand CFO resigns
* CFO Anne Mette Barfod has resigned from her position to take on a similar role with the Danish Refugee Council
CAIRO Aug 4 Egypt's cabinet has approved plans for an international bond issuance of between $3 billion and $5 billion, a finance ministry official said on Thursday.
The official said Egypt would initially target $3 billion but could borrow up to $5 billion if it found there was investor appetite. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk, Writing by Lin Noueihed)
Feb 1 Pension insurance corp says completes 2nd insurance buy-in with ti group pension scheme for premium of 130 million stg
MOSCOW, Feb 1 Russia's TMK the country's largest maker of steel pipes for the oil and gas industry, said it was selling a 13.44 percent stake to raise funds to purchase its own shares from lender VTB.