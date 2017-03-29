CAIRO, March 29 Egypt's 2017/18 budget targets 4.6 percent growth, Finance Minister Amr El-Garhy said at a news conference on Wednesday after the cabinet approved the budget.

Garhy also said interest on debt would reach 380 billion pounds ($20.88 billion), up from 304 billion pounds in the current year. ($1 = 18.1950 Egyptian pounds) (Writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Alison Williams)