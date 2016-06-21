BRIEF-Bajaj Finance allots NCDs worth 100 mln rupees
* Says allots NCDs worth INR 100 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kWBtLQ) Further company coverage:
CAIRO, June 21 Egypt's budget deficit rose to 273 billion Egyptian pounds ($30.74 billion) in the first 10 months of 2015-16 from 231 billion pounds in the same period of the last financial year, state news agency MENA reported on Tuesday.
The rise amounted to 9.8 percent of gross domestic product, MENA quoted the finance ministry as saying. ($1 = 8.8799 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Lin Noueihed)
FRANKFURT, Feb 2 Europe needs to fix its mistakes and reinforce its commitment to economic openness to protect wealth and political security, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.
* CME Group Inc. Reports strong fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 financial results