CAIRO, June 21 Egypt's budget deficit rose to 273 billion Egyptian pounds ($30.74 billion) in the first 10 months of 2015-16 from 231 billion pounds in the same period of the last financial year, state news agency MENA reported on Tuesday.

The rise amounted to 9.8 percent of gross domestic product, MENA quoted the finance ministry as saying. ($1 = 8.8799 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Lin Noueihed)