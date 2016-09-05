CAIRO, Sept 5 Egypt's budget deficit rose by 16.8 percent to 254.9 billion Egyptian pounds ($28.71 billion) in the first nine months of 2015/16, the Planning Ministry said in a document on Monday.

Real GDP growth for the first nine months reached 4.3 percent versus 4.8 percent in the same period a year earlier. ($1 = 8.8799 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Dominic Evans)