BRIEF-Alm. Brand CFO resigns
* CFO Anne Mette Barfod has resigned from her position to take on a similar role with the Danish Refugee Council
CAIRO Aug 4 Egyptian Finance Minister Amr El-Garhy said on Thursday that the clauses currently being discussed with the International Monetary Fund relate to the government budget.
"We want to achieve the figures we set for the budget... This is what we are discussing with the IMF," Garhy said.
Egypt said last month it was close to agreeing a $12 billion IMF lending programme to ease its funding gap and restore market stability. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Lin Noueihed)
Feb 1 Pension insurance corp says completes 2nd insurance buy-in with ti group pension scheme for premium of 130 million stg
MOSCOW, Feb 1 Russia's TMK the country's largest maker of steel pipes for the oil and gas industry, said it was selling a 13.44 percent stake to raise funds to purchase its own shares from lender VTB.