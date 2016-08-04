CAIRO Aug 4 Egyptian Finance Minister Amr El-Garhy said on Thursday that the clauses currently being discussed with the International Monetary Fund relate to the government budget.

"We want to achieve the figures we set for the budget... This is what we are discussing with the IMF," Garhy said.

Egypt said last month it was close to agreeing a $12 billion IMF lending programme to ease its funding gap and restore market stability. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Lin Noueihed)