CAIRO, March 29 Egypt's cabinet approved the 2017/18 budget on Wednesday, targeting a 9.1 percent deficit for the year, Finance Minister Amr El-Garhy said in a press conference.

Revenues are expected to reach 818 billion Egyptian pounds ($45.17 billion) and revenues from taxes are expected to reach 604 billion pounds, he said. ($1 = 18.1100 Egyptian pounds) (writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Dominic Evans)