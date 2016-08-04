(Edits, adds detail)

By Ehab Farouk

CAIRO Aug 4 Egypt is making good progress in negotiations with the International Monetary Fund and expects parliament to pass a long-awaited value added tax (VAT) law by early September, Finance Minister Amr El-Garhy said on Thursday.

Egypt is four days into talks with the IMF for a $12 billion three-year lending programme. An IMF team will be in Cairo for another 10-12 days as Egypt seeks to seal a deal it hopes will plug its funding gap and restore market confidence hit by an acute shortage of foreign currency.

Egypt is also seeking to push ahead with reforms, including VAT and cuts to electricity and petroleum subsidies that were begun in 2014 but put on hold when global oil prices dropped.

"We are making good progress in negotiations with the IMF," Garhy said at a news conference on Thursday.

"We want to achieve the figures we set for the budget ... This is what we are discussing with the IMF."

Egypt's economy has been struggling since a mass uprising in 2011 ushered in political instability that drove away tourists and foreign investors, both major earners of foreign currency. The turmoil has seen foreign reserves more than halve from some $36 billion before the uprising to some $17.5 billion in June.

Egypt said last month it also plans to issue eurobonds of up to $3 billion in September or October. The deputy finance minister for monetary policy, Ahmed Kojak, said Egypt may borrow up to $5 billion if market conditions are right.

"We received cabinet approval to issue bonds between $3-5 billion ... If we found appropriate liquidity in international markets and the conditions allow it, why not get $5 billion?" Kojak said.

Egypt said on July 28 it was seeking bids from international institutions to lead manage its eurobond issue.

"The door for receiving bids from banks and global institutions to arrange the bond issuance will remain open until the end of next week," Kojak said.