(Edits, adds detail)
By Ehab Farouk
CAIRO Aug 4 Egypt is making good progress in
negotiations with the International Monetary Fund and expects
parliament to pass a long-awaited value added tax (VAT) law by
early September, Finance Minister Amr El-Garhy said on Thursday.
Egypt is four days into talks with the IMF for a $12 billion
three-year lending programme. An IMF team will be in Cairo for
another 10-12 days as Egypt seeks to seal a deal it hopes will
plug its funding gap and restore market confidence hit by an
acute shortage of foreign currency.
Egypt is also seeking to push ahead with reforms, including
VAT and cuts to electricity and petroleum subsidies that were
begun in 2014 but put on hold when global oil prices dropped.
"We are making good progress in negotiations with the IMF,"
Garhy said at a news conference on Thursday.
"We want to achieve the figures we set for the budget ...
This is what we are discussing with the IMF."
Egypt's economy has been struggling since a mass uprising in
2011 ushered in political instability that drove away tourists
and foreign investors, both major earners of foreign currency.
The turmoil has seen foreign reserves more than halve from some
$36 billion before the uprising to some $17.5 billion in June.
Egypt said last month it also plans to issue eurobonds of up
to $3 billion in September or October. The deputy finance
minister for monetary policy, Ahmed Kojak, said Egypt may borrow
up to $5 billion if market conditions are right.
"We received cabinet approval to issue bonds between $3-5
billion ... If we found appropriate liquidity in international
markets and the conditions allow it, why not get $5 billion?"
Kojak said.
Egypt said on July 28 it was seeking bids from international
institutions to lead manage its eurobond issue.
"The door for receiving bids from banks and global
institutions to arrange the bond issuance will remain open until
the end of next week," Kojak said.
(Writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Lin Noueihed and Robin
Pomeroy)