CAIRO, July 9 Cash inflows into Egypt's banking
system totalled more than $57 billion since Egypt floated its
currency in November, Egypt's central bank governor told al
Akhbar newspaper on Sunday.
Egypt floated the pound to help attract foreign capital as
part of a three-year $12-billion International Monetary Fund
loan.
Faced with accelerating inflation, Egypt's central bank on
Thursday raised its key interest rates by 200 basis points for
the second policy meeting in a row.
Egypt's central bank governor Tarek Amer told Egyptian
newspaper al Akhbar the decision to raise rates would encourage
dollar holders to exchange them for pounds.
