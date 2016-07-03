CAIRO, July 3 Egypt's current account deficit
almost doubled in the first nine months of 2015/16 to $14
billion from $8 billion in the same period a year earlier,
central bank governor Tarek Amer said in remarks in state
newspaper Al Alhram.
Egypt's economy is struggling to recover after a mass
uprising in 2011 drove away tourists and foreign investors,
major sources of hard currency.
"The deficit... reached $14 billion in the first nine months
of the previous financial year, from July 2015 to March 2016,
compared with $8 billion in the same period a year earlier,"
Amer said.
Egypt has yet to announce its balance of payment figures for
the period.
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)