CAIRO, March 15 Egypt will soften its customs exchange rate to 17 pounds per dollar from 15.75, effective from March 16, Finance Minister Amr El-Garhy told Reuters on Wednesday.

Egypt began setting a monthly fixed customs exchange rate in January following the flotation of its pound currency in November and has since moved to set it every two weeks. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Hugh Lawson)