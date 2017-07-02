BRIEF-Magellan Financial says plans to launch new investment vehicle
* Notes there has been some speculation regarding development by Magellan of a new investment vehicle
CAIRO, July 2 Egypt attracted almost a nine-fold increase in foreign investment in domestic debt instruments in the 2016-2017 fiscal year, the finance ministry said on Sunday.
Appetite for Egypt's domestic debt has increased since the central bank floated the currency in November as part of an International Monetary Fund lending programme aiming to revive the economy.
For the 2016/17 fiscal year, beginning July 1 in Egypt, foreign investment rose to $9.8 billion compared with $1.1 billion the previous year, the finance ministry said.
"Foreign investment in domestic treasury bills and bonds reached $1.250 billion in June alone, and about $9 billion since the flotation," Deputy Finance Minister Ahmed Kojak told Reuters by telephone.
The three-year IMF reform programme also includes tax raises and subsidy cuts.
Egypt's economy has been struggling since a 2011 uprising drove tourists and foreign investors away, drying up foreign reserves. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Arwa Gaballa; Editing by Lisa Barrington and Elaine Hardcastle)
* Clarifies that Chung Yuk Man, Clarence has been appointed in place of Tsui Che Yin, Frank as an authorized representative of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, July 3 Prominent Silicon Valley investor Dave McClure said on Monday he had resigned as a partner at the venture capital firm 500 Startups, and another partner at the firm said later that she had quit due to the way sexual harassment allegations were handled.