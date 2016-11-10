CAIRO Nov 10 Egypt is considering postponing its plans to issue $2-2.5 billion in international bonds, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy told Al Arabiya TV on Thursday.

Garhy had previously said that Egypt would begin its bond roadshow in late November.

The announcement comes after Egypt said it had made a $4 billion private bond placement on the Irish Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Lin Noueihed, Editing by Asma AlSharif)