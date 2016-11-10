BRIEF-Raymond James Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.07
* Raymond James Financial Inc - quarterly net revenues of $1.49 billion, up 17 percent
CAIRO Nov 10 Egypt is considering postponing its plans to issue $2-2.5 billion in international bonds, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy told Al Arabiya TV on Thursday.
Garhy had previously said that Egypt would begin its bond roadshow in late November.
The announcement comes after Egypt said it had made a $4 billion private bond placement on the Irish Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Lin Noueihed, Editing by Asma AlSharif)
* Index nears 15,685.13, its all-time high hit in September 2014
