BRIEF-Norwood Financial Corp Q4 earnings per share $0.56
* Norwood Financial Corp announces earnings for the fourth quarter and year
CAIRO Nov 28 Egypt plans to issue its $2.5-3 billion Eurobond by mid-January and will seek to issue another international bond of a similar value in the second half of 2017, state news agency MENA quoted Finance Minister Amr El Garhy as saying on Monday.
Egypt had planned to begin a roadshow for its initial Eurobond issuance in November but later said it may delay for some weeks due to market volatility. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Lin Noueihed)
* Norwood Financial Corp announces earnings for the fourth quarter and year
TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and several U.S. private equity firms are interested in acquiring Canadian financial technology services provider DH Corp, according to people familiar with the situation.
* First Business Financial Services says board reduced number of directors from 10 to 9 after Barbara H Stephens' retirement -SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: