CAIRO Nov 28 Egypt plans to issue its $2.5-3 billion Eurobond by mid-January and will seek to issue another international bond of a similar value in the second half of 2017, state news agency MENA quoted Finance Minister Amr El Garhy as saying on Monday.

Egypt had planned to begin a roadshow for its initial Eurobond issuance in November but later said it may delay for some weeks due to market volatility. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Lin Noueihed)