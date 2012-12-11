MIDEAST STOCKS-Firm oil, global shares may support Gulf bourses
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
CAIRO Dec 11 Egypt has agreed with the International Monetary Fund to delay a deal for a $4.8 billion by a month after the IMF board had been expected to approve it in December, Finance Minister Mumtaz al-Said said on Tuesday.
"Of course the delay will have some economic impact but we are discussing necessary measures (to address that) during the coming period," he told Reuters by telephone, adding: "I am optimistic ... everything will be well, God willing."
He said the delay would give time to explain an economic reform package after media criticism prompted the government to postpone measures that were part of the programme.
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.