CAIRO Oct 31 Egypt's gross domestic product (GDP) growth for 2015/16 climbed to 4.3 percent from 4.2 percent in the previous year, Egypt's Prime Minister Sherif Ismail told Reuters on Monday.

The budget deficit widened to 12.1 percent, Ismail said, from 11.5 percent a year earlier.

The prime minister's GDP figure differed from a report from two finance ministry officials earlier on Monday that Egypt's GDP grew 3.8 percent in 2015/16. Both figures were lower than the targeted growth of 5 percent for the year. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Andrew Heavens)