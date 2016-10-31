UPDATE 3-Johnson & Johnson to buy Actelion for $30 bln, spin off R&D unit
* J&J says deal immediately accretive to adjusted EPS (Adds latest shares, $1 bln cash for R&D unit, further context)
CAIRO Oct 31 Egypt's budget deficit for 2015-2016 reached 12.2 percent, up from 11.5 percent a year earlier, Deputy Finance Minister for Treasury Affairs Mohamed Muait told Reuters on Monday.
Two other finance ministry officials said that growth for the year reached 3.8 percent, lower than the targeted growth of 5 percent, and down the 4.2 percent growth in the previous year. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
MOSCOW, Jan 26 Russia has sold the right to develop Sukhoi Log, one of the world's largest untapped gold deposits, to a joint venture of miner Polyus and state conglomerate Rostec, Russian Natural Resources Minister Sergei Donskoi said on Thursday.
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday after news that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal.