CAIRO Nov 13 Egypt's $12 billion three-year IMF
loan programme will be repaid in 10 years with a 4.5 year grace
period and the reforms agreed with the international lender aim
to boost growth and curb inflation, the finance ministry said on
Sunday.
It said the reforms target GDP growth of 5.5 percent and
inflation of less than 10 percent by the 2018-19 fiscal year.
The International Monetary Fund approved on Friday a
programme aimed at helping Egypt close its budget gap and
rebalance its currency markets.
Egypt's headline inflation was near 14 percent in October
and the economy grew 4.3 percent in the 2015-16 fiscal year.
