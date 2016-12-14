CAIRO Dec 14 Egypt's central bank said on
Wednesday that high-interest deposit certificates issued by
banks since the pound currency was floated last month have so
far attracted 64 billion Egyptian pounds ($3.47 billion) in new
investment inflows.
Egypt's two largest state-owned banks offered 18-month
certificates of deposit at 20 percent and three-year
certificates of deposit at 16 percent in a bid to attract
currency being held outside the banking system.
($1 = 18.4500 Egyptian pounds)
