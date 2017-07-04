BRIEF-Alexion reaches funding agreement with NICE and NHS England for Strensiq
* Says has reached national funding agreement with NICE & NHS England based on Managed Access Agreement
CAIRO, July 4 Egypt's parliament on Tuesday passed the state budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year beginning in July, maintaining a targeted deficit of 9.1 percent.
Egypt's budget deficit for the current fiscal year is expected to reach 10.8 percent. The budget projects economic growth of 4.6 percent, higher than the 3.8-4 percent growth expected this year.
The budget must now be ratified by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, a formality, before coming into effect. (Reporting by Nashaat Hamdy; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Ahmed Aboulenein)
* Says net asset value on June 30, 2017, was SEK 94.4 billion, or SEK 217/share, an increase during first half of year of SEK 26/share or by 16% including reinvested dividend
MOSCOW, July 5 Russia's largest natural gas producer Gazprom plans to issue a Eurobond in Swiss francs in July, two financial market sources told Reuters on Wednesday.