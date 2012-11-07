* Minister says proposals for taxes on bourse deals
* IMF loan seen necessary to shore up Egypt's finances
By Patrick Werr
CAIRO, Nov 7 Egypt expects to reach a loan
agreement with the IMF by mid-December after talks this month
focusing on limiting the budget deficit and a minimum level for
its foreign reserves, the finance minister said on Wednesday.
He also said the cabinet had on Wednesday approved a new 10
percent tax on major transactions on the Egyptian stock
exchange, including initial public offerings (IPOs). The
president said in August there would be no new taxes.
Mumtaz al-Said said that the new tax was still being drafted
and would have to be approved by the president or by parliament
if one is elected in time. Parliament was dissolved this year
after the voting method was challenged.
"Taxes will be imposed on gains achieved on each IPO for the
first time and a tax on acquisitions if the deal exceeds 33
percent of the company's capital or shareholder rights," the
finance minister said. He did not give a timeframe for the new
tax.
An International Monetary Fund technical team has been in
Cairo since Oct. 31 to negotiate a $4.8 billion loan that Egypt
asked for to shore up finances hammered by last year's popular
uprising. The talks are expected to last two weeks.
"The talks with the IMF technical team have been extremely
positive," the finance minister told reporters.
Speaking after a cabinet meeting, he said he expected the
technical team to present the results of the negotiations to the
IMF's board in mid-November for final approval by mid-December.
The talks have focused on putting a limit on the budget
deficit for this fiscal year that began July 1, after the
shortfall climbed to 11 percent of gross domestic product in
2011/12, he said.
Talks also covered reducing public debt to about 65 to 70
percent of GDP by 2016/17 and setting a limit for reserves that
stand at $15.5 billion, he added. Egypt has spent more than $20
billion supporting the currency since Hosni Mubarak was ousted.
Analysts say placing a minimum level on reserves could be an
indirect way of forcing Egypt to allow its currency to weaken.
The Egyptian pound has fallen by less than 5 percent
since January 2011 even though political turmoil chased away
tourists and investors, two key foreign exchange sources. The
currency has been propped up by central bank intervention.
At current levels, Egypt has the reserves to cover the
equivalent of about 3.2 months of merchandise imports, seen as
the borderline of safety, according to a note by EFG Hermes.
Investors would see an IMF deal as a seal of approval and
proof the government is serious about reining in subsidies,
particularly on fuel, and other steps. But some worry the
government may be swayed not to act by popular pressure.
"It is now a political question of does President Mursi have
the guts and power to take the unpopular decisions to announce
the cut in subsidies ... (and) will the Central Bank of Egypt
allow or let the pound float more freely," said Osama Mourad of
Arab Finance Brokerage.
"Both are necessary measures but unpopular measures."