(Corrects day in first paragraph to Monday, not Sunday)

CAIRO Nov 11 The Egyptian government plans to launch its second economic stimulus package by the end of this year, Finance Minister Ahmed Galal said on Monday.

The government said in October the new stimulus package would be worth around 24 billion Egyptian pounds ($3.48 billion) but had indicated it might only be brought in early next year.

Speaking to reporters at an economic conference in Cairo, Galal said the second stimulus would be launched "before January".

