BRIEF-West Mountain in default of repayment terms of bond agreement with Jereh Energy
* Co in default of repayment terms of July 11, 2016 bond extension agreement with Jereh Energy Services
CAIRO Aug 1 Egypt has turned more than 50 percent of initial agreements signed at an investor conference in Sharm El Sheikh in March into investment projects, the planning minister said on Saturday.
In an interview with Reuters, Ashraf al-Arabi also said Egypt would offer dollar-denominated bonds to the market "depending on need" and did not expect more grants from Arab Gulf states, only fuel aid. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
HOUSTON/CARACAS March 31 Venezuela is negotiating financial help from Russian oil major Rosneft to complete nearly $3 billion in PDVSA debt payments coming due to bondholders next month, two market sources and a government source familiar with the talks told Reuters on Friday.