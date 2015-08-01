CAIRO Aug 1 Egypt has turned more than 50 percent of initial agreements signed at an investor conference in Sharm El Sheikh in March into investment projects, the planning minister said on Saturday.

In an interview with Reuters, Ashraf al-Arabi also said Egypt would offer dollar-denominated bonds to the market "depending on need" and did not expect more grants from Arab Gulf states, only fuel aid. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)