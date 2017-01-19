CAIRO Jan 19 Egypt's economy grew at 3.4 percent during the first quarter of the 2016-17 fiscal year, state newspaper Al-Ahram said on Thursday, quoting the minister of planning.

The IMF said in a report this week it expected GDP growth to remain stable at about 4 percent this fiscal year as high interest rates, government austerity and inflation dampen business.

Egypt's fiscal year begins in July. (Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Eric Knecht)