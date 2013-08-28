CAIRO Aug 28 Egypt's cabinet approved on
Wednesday an additional 22.3 billion Egyptian pounds ($3.19
billion) in investment projects to boost the economy over the
coming 10 months, Deputy Prime Minister Ziad Bahaa el-Din said.
Despite the new spending, the government aims to reduce the
budget deficit to 9 percent of gross domestic product in the
fiscal year to end-June 2014 from 14 percent last year, Finance
Minister Ahmed Galal said.
This it would do by streamlining spending, especially on
energy subsidies, Galal said.
The two ministers were speaking to reporters after a cabinet
meeting.