CAIRO Dec 16 The Egyptian government is
planning to spend around 30 billion Egyptian pounds ($4.36
billion) in a second stimulus package, Finance Minister Ahmed
Galal said on Monday, more than a previously slated 24 billion
pounds.
The first stimulus package unveiled by the army-installed
interim government was 29.6 billion pounds. The spending is
designed to stimulate an economy hit by nearly three years of
political turmoil.
Supported by $12 billion in aid from Gulf states, the
government which took office in July has said the second
stimulus package would be launched in January. The government
came to power after the army ousted President Mohamed Mursi
following mass protests against his rule.