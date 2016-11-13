(Adds draft budget)
CAIRO Nov 13 Egypt's $12 billion three-year IMF
loan programme will be repaid in 10 years with a 4.5-year grace
period, with the reforms agreed with the international lender
aiming to boost growth and curb inflation, the finance ministry
said on Sunday.
The International Monetary Fund on Friday approved a
programme aimed at helping Egypt close its budget gap and boost
economic growth by luring new foreign investment.
The finance ministry said the reforms target GDP growth of
5.5 percent and inflation of less than 10 percent by the 2018-19
fiscal year.
Egypt's economy grew 4.3 percent in the 2015-16 fiscal year
and inflation was just below 14 percent in October.
Later on Sunday Egypt's finance ministry released its
2017-18 fiscal year draft budget, which targets a budget deficit
of 8.5 to 9.5 percent of GDP, down from a 12.2 percent deficit
for 2015-16.
Egypt's fiscal year starts in July and the budget is subject
to approval and possible revision by the government, parliament,
and president.
The draft budget targets economic growth of 4-5 percent and
unemployment of 11-12 percent.
As part of the reforms aimed at clinching the $12 billion
IMF loan, the government has introduced a raft of economic
measures, including a Value Added Tax and fuel price hikes, but
these have meant greater hardship for a population already
facing high prices and sluggish growth.
Minister of International Cooperation Sahar Nasr told
Reuters that Egypt is seeking new financing to expand projects
aimed at creating jobs and shielding its poorest people from
austerity measures.
Egypt has been negotiating billions of dollars in aid from
various lenders to help revive its economy, battered by
political and economic upheaval since the 2011 uprising.
Having won IMF board approval for its programme, Egypt is
expected to receive an initial loan tranche of $2.75 billion.
The remainder of the $12 billion loan will be phased in over
the next three years, subject to five reviews on required
reforms.
