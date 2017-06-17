GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks climb as oil crawls up from 10-month low
* Oil futures rise after U.S. crude hit lowest level since August
CAIRO, June 17 Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will sign the executive regulations of a newly issued investment law within seven to 10 days, Investment Minister Sahar Nasr told Reuters on Saturday.
Sisi on June 1 ratified the long-delayed investment law aimed at making business easier and creating incentives to lure back investors after years of turmoil, but investors are waiting for more details before rushing back in.
The new law is expected to boost badly needed investment by cutting bureaucracy, especially for starting projects, and providing more incentives to investors looking to put money into Egypt. (Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Dale Hudson)
June 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HOUSTON, June 21 Crude oil's bear market is highlighting the haves and have nots among U.S. shale producers, with the stronger promising to keep pumping even as prospects dim for some of their financially strapped peers.