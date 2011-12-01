(Corrects title of official)
CAIRO Dec 1 Egypt's foreign reserves will
plunge to $15 billion by the end of January and the budget
deficit will climb further, which could prompt a review of
gasoline and other subsidies, a top Egyptian army financial
official said on Thursday.
"By end of January of next year foreign reserves will go down
to $15 billion dollars," Mahmoud Nasr, a senior military
financial official, said at a briefing on the economy. The
central bank put reserves at $22 billion at the end of October,
a level economists have said already offered limited firepower
to cope with a looming currency crisis.
"Only $10 billion dollars will be available," Nasr said,
adding that $5 billion was already committed in payments to
foreign investors or other obligations.
