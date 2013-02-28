BRIEF-Moody's assigns Aa2 to San Francisco USD, CA's GO bonds
* Moody's-Rating reflects San Francisco's large assessed valuation with healthy growth amid robust regional economy, strong resident wealth levels.
CAIRO Feb 28 Egypt hopes to conclude a deal with the International Monetary Fund for a $4.8 billion loan by the end of April, the investment minister said on Thursday.
"We have hope, God willing, that we can, by the end of April complete the loan," Osama Saleh, the investment minister, told journalists. Earlier, the state-run newspaper al-Ahram reported that the government would formally invite an IMF team on Thursday to reopen talks on a deal.
* Says initial public offering of 16.7 million common shares priced at $14.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. announces pricing of public offering of 6,100,000 shares of common stock