CAIRO, June 1 Egyptian Finance Minister Amr El-Garhy said on Thursday that the next review for the country's $12 billion three-year International Monetary Fund lending programme will be in either November or December.

The IMF said last month it had reached a staff-level agreement with Egypt on a second loan instalment that would make available about $1.25 billion. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Giles Elgood)