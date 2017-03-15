CAIRO, March 15 A delegation from the
International Monetary Fund will visit Egypt from April 28 to
May 8, Egyptian Finance Minister Amr El-Garhy told Reuters on
Wednesday.
In November, Egypt agreed on a three-year loan deal with the
IMF, which involved tough economic reforms such as narrowing its
budget deficit and letting the Egyptian pound float
freely in the exchange market.
The IMF said last month it planned to complete its first
review of the programme around June this year.
