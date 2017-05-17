CAIRO May 17 The International Monetary Fund is
encouraged by Egypt's efforts to remove fuel subsidies within
three years and push inflation down to single digits, IMF
Mission Chief for Egypt Chris Jarvis said on Wednesday.
Egypt last year committed to an ambitious economic reform
programme that includes lifting subsidies, raising taxes, and
loosening capital controls as part of a three-year $12 billion
IMF loan.
Jarvis affirmed on Wednesday that Egypt is expected to
receive the second loan instalment of $1.25 billion within the
coming few weeks and after the IMF's executive board meets.
Last week the IMF concluded its first review of Egypt's
economic reform programme, signing off on a staff level
agreement to disburse its next payment and praising the
country's efforts so far.
Speaking on Egyptian television channel CBC, Jarvis said the
Fund was encouraged by a government plan to remove subsidies on
fuel products within three years, but said that the IMF would
leave the timing of individual price hikes to Egypt.
The ministry of petroleum has said in recent weeks it has
not determined when it would next raise prices on fuel or by how
much.
Jarvis said Egypt's goal is to push inflation down to single
digits, which he said is possible within three to four years.
Inflation has soared since Egypt floated its currency in
November, with year-on-year headline inflation at 31.5 percent
in April.
(Reporting by Mostafa Hashem; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing
by Toby Chopra)