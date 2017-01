CAIRO, July 10 Egypt's core inflation rose to 12.37 percent year on year in June, up from 12.23 percent in May, the central bank said on Sunday.

Egypt's urban consumer inflation jumped to 14 percent in June from 12.3 percent in May, the country's official statistics agency said earlier on Sunday. (Reporting by Eric Knecht; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Lin Noueihed)